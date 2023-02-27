Skiatook Home Destroyed In Overnight House Fire

Monday, February 27th 2023, 4:54 am
A house was destroyed after an overnight fire broke out in Skiatook on Sunday. According to officials, the blaze was likely the result of a lightning strike.
Fire officials say the family inside the home was able to escape unharmed, but the home was destroyed.
News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live on Monday morning with details.
