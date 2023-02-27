Power Restored In Tulsa After Truck Crashes Into Power Pole


Monday, February 27th 2023, 5:05 am

By: News On 6


More than 900 customers were without power on Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole in in Tulsa, according to police.

According to police, the crash happened around 11 p.m. near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Sunday.

At one point, more than 2,000 customers were without power.

Tulsa Police say when first responders got to the scene, the driver who crashed the pickup was gone.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 27th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 28th, 2023

February 28th, 2023

February 28th, 2023

February 28th, 2023