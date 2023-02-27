Power Restored In Tulsa After Truck Crashes Into Power Pole

By: News On 6

Hundreds Without Power In Tulsa After Truck Crashes Into Power Pole

More than 900 customers were without power on Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole in in Tulsa, according to police.

According to police, the crash happened around 11 p.m. near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Sunday.

At one point, more than 2,000 customers were without power.

Tulsa Police say when first responders got to the scene, the driver who crashed the pickup was gone.



