Man Accused Of Armed Robbery At Tulsa Restaurant Arrested By Police

By: News On 6

A man is in custody on Monday after police said he sat down at a Tulsa restaurant, paid for his meal and tipped the waitress before pulling out a gun and demanding money from the register and running out.

According to Tulsa Police, officers arrested Victor DonJuan Medina after receiving reports of an armed robbery at the Waffle House on 11th St. at Highway 169 just before midnight.

TPD said Medina was spotted running southbound along a wall on the highway while officers were on the way to the restaurant.

Authorities investigated and determined Medina sat in the restaurant, ordered food and tipped the waitress before demanding cash.

TPD said Medina was arrested for Robbery with a Firearm.