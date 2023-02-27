U.S. Officials: China Considering Sending Weapon To Russia Amid War With Ukraine


Monday, February 27th 2023, 1:00 pm

By: CBS News


In an exclusive interview, CIA Director Bill Burns told CBS News he is "confident" that the Chinese leadership is considering providing lethal support to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite recent concerns, President Biden is holding strong on his threat of consequences China would face if they took that step.

Nancy Cordes reports from the White House.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 27th, 2023

February 27th, 2023

February 27th, 2023

February 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 28th, 2023

February 28th, 2023

February 28th, 2023

February 28th, 2023