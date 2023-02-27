U.S. Officials: China Considering Sending Weapon To Russia Amid War With Ukraine

Monday, February 27th 2023, 1:00 pm
In an exclusive interview, CIA Director Bill Burns told CBS News he is "confident" that the Chinese leadership is considering providing lethal support to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
Despite recent concerns, President Biden is holding strong on his threat of consequences China would face if they took that step.
Nancy Cordes reports from the White House.
