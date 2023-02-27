Cyclist Gets 2nd Chance At Life With New Heart

Monday, February 27th 2023, 5:14 pm
February is American Heart Month.
Right now, an estimated 100,000 Americans are in need of a heart transplant and 20 percent of those will die or become too sick to receive one while waiting.
Doctor Marshall shares the inspirational story of a competitive cyclist who has a second chance at life with a new heart.
