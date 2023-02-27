Tulsa Community College Workshops Challenge People To Learn New Skills

-

A Tulsa Community College series wants to show people they can try anything and they're hosting weekly workshops for free called "I Can't."

From painting, planting trees, or acting, the organizers hope to show people they can. The "I Can’t Act" workshop gave people a chance to work on their character development skills. It's just one of many ways they're getting people connected with the arts.

It can seem a little daunting to put yourself out there, but the “I Can’t” workshops are hoping to change that.

"We were all really creative as kids, we danced, we drew, we had all means of creative expression," said Annina Collier, the dean of the TCC College of Creativity downtown. "As we age, so many of us not only stop but think we can’t do them.”

The TCC Center for Creativity hosted “I Can’t Act” Monday afternoon. During their lunch break, attendees could learn to become a different characters with the help of Theatre Tulsa.

“Learn how to express that character through your voice, your body, and your mind."

A few people showed up for fun acting exercises, and the workshops are also live-streamed for those who couldn’t make it. In the past few weeks, the center has hosted events like “I Can’t Make a Book Wreath” with the Tulsa Library and “I Can’t Be Sustainable” with the Tulsa Zoo.

Each workshop hopes to turn “I can’t” into “I can.”

It’s really fun to watch people. The goal is not to discover a hidden talent, the goal is to maybe find something you enjoy doing that you didn't know about, and in turn, get connected with an arts and culture organization in Tulsa," Collier said.

The next workshop is “I Can’t Paint A Landscape "with Gilcrease museum.