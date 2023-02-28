Taste Test Tuesday: Candace Conley's Pasta In Walnut Cream

By: News On 6

The News On 6 team is in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen with Candace Conley from The Girl Can Cook! studio in Broken Arrow.

On Tuesday, Candace shared a recipe for Pasta In Walnut Cream.

Ingredients:

½ cup heavy cream 1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed ¼ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped Kosher salt and ground black pepper 8 oz pasta

Directions:

Serves 2

In a small sauté pan, combine cream with garlic. Bring cream to a boil, lower heat and simmer until cream has thickened. Add chopped walnuts and continue to simmer. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta, stirring occasionally, to al dente. When ready, drain, reserving a cup of pasta water. Toss pasta with sauce. If mixture appears too thick, thin with pasta cooking water.