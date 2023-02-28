Taste Test Tuesday: Candace Conley's Pasta In Walnut Cream

Tuesday, February 28th 2023, 10:33 am
The News On 6 team is in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen with Candace Conley from The Girl Can Cook! studio in Broken Arrow.
On Tuesday, Candace shared a recipe for Pasta In Walnut Cream.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Serves 2
In a small sauté pan, combine cream with garlic. Bring cream to a boil, lower heat and simmer until cream has thickened. Add chopped walnuts and continue to simmer. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta, stirring occasionally, to al dente. When ready, drain, reserving a cup of pasta water. Toss pasta with sauce. If mixture appears too thick, thin with pasta cooking water.
February 28th, 2023
February 9th, 2023
February 8th, 2023
February 6th, 2023
February 28th, 2023
February 28th, 2023
February 28th, 2023
February 28th, 2023