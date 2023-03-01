Crews Extinguish Grass Fire In Rural Tulsa County

By: News On 6

Several fire departments and agencies put out hot spots after a grass fire in Collinsville on Tuesday.

Burned grass and firefighters from Collinsville, Skiatook and Limestone were seen at N. 97th E. Ave and E 176th St. a few miles north of the high school.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.