Assisted Living Employee Accused Of Stealing From Deceased Resident

By: News On 6

An employee at an assisted living facility has been arrested and is accused of stealing money from a woman living in the facility, according to Tulsa Police Department.

Investigators say, Rosie Franco, stole cash from the woman's bedroom after she had been taken to the hospital and died. They say the woman's granddaughter had previously installed cameras inside her grandmother's apartment to help keep an eye on her. On the day of her grandmother's death, the granddaughter checked the video and saw Rosie Franco, enter the room.

Investigators say Franco was seen on video taking a key from the victim's walker, then unlocking a lock box and stealing a "significant" amount of cash.

Franco was arrested on Friday and charged with larceny from a house.