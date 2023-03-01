Police Respond To 2 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa

By: News On 6

A man is uninjured after crashing his car into a creek bed late Tuesday night, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near East 91st Street and South Memorial Drive

Officers say the driver was trying to avoid a car that was coming into his lane.

Only hours later around 1 a.m., Tulsa police responded to another scene after an SUV crashed into a tree near East 51st Street North and North Lewis Avenue.

Firefighters say three people were inside the vehicle and none were seriously injured.