Police Respond To 2 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa

Wednesday, March 1st 2023, 5:32 am
A man is uninjured after crashing his car into a creek bed late Tuesday night, according to Tulsa Police.
Police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near East 91st Street and South Memorial Drive
Officers say the driver was trying to avoid a car that was coming into his lane.
Only hours later around 1 a.m., Tulsa police responded to another scene after an SUV crashed into a tree near East 51st Street North and North Lewis Avenue.
Firefighters say three people were inside the vehicle and none were seriously injured.
