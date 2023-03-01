'It Is Devastating:' Tulsa Spotlight Theatre Raises Funds To Repair Historic Door Damaged In Break-In

-

Tulsa's historic Spotlight Theater has suffered a setback in the effort to restore its 95-year-old building.

The theater's original courtyard door was designed by architect Bruce Goff in 1928 to imitate keys on a piano, a unique theme seen throughout the building.

Kris Osborn, a director at Tulsa Spotlight Theatre, said the courtyard door was damaged Valentine's Day morning in a break-in. She said the burglar took concession stand items and t-shirts that were being sold to raise money for Spotlight Children's Theatre.

"It is devastating, and it feels like such a violation to have anyone come into your place of security and risk it like that," Osborn said. "It makes us feel vulnerable, violated, and it is just not a good feeling."

While those items can be replaced, Osborn said repairing the damage done to the theater's historic courtyard door is not as simple. She said Tulsa Spotlight Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, so restoration of the building must meet certain requirements and can be expensive.

"People come from all over the world just to see it since it is on the Historic Registry and it is just a beautiful building that we are trying to upkeep, but we have had a lot of things that wear and tear over the years and this was not one of the expenses we expected to have," Osborn added.

The theatre started a fundraiser in hopes of raising the $5,000 needed for repairs. The GoFundMe is near its goal, but Osborn said the best way to support the nonprofit is to come see a show.

"We just need everyone to keep buying tickets, keep supporting us," she continued saying, "We have seats available this Saturday night, we have a table or two for walk-ins even if we close the online sales, so please just come and support our show. That is the best thing they can do."

Tulsa Spotlight Theatre's show "The Drunkard" has been on stage nearly every Saturday since 1953.