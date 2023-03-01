1 Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa

By: News On 6

-

Police are investigating after one person was hospitalized after a shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday morning.

According to Tulsa Police, one person was shot near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.







