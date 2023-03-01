Man Killed In Overnight Fire In Tulsa


Wednesday, March 1st 2023, 10:53 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters say a man is dead after a fire broke out on Tuesday evening.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, the blaze broke out in a shed where a man had been living.

Currently it is unclear what how the blaze broke out.

Officials have not yet identified the victim or the location of the fire.


