Man Killed In Overnight Fire In Tulsa

Wednesday, March 1st 2023, 10:53 am
Tulsa firefighters say a man is dead after a fire broke out on Tuesday evening.
According to the Tulsa Fire Department, the blaze broke out in a shed where a man had been living.
Currently it is unclear what how the blaze broke out.
Officials have not yet identified the victim or the location of the fire.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates, .
