Man Killed In Overnight Fire In Tulsa

Tulsa firefighters say a man is dead after a fire broke out on Tuesday evening.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, the blaze broke out in a shed where a man had been living.

Currently it is unclear what how the blaze broke out.

Officials have not yet identified the victim or the location of the fire.





