American Cancer Society Releases New Colon Cancer Statistics

More people are being diagnosed with colon cancer at a younger age.

Tracy Caveny is a medical assistant who works in a digestive health center and was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

She said she’s glad she caught it early.

"Even though my mom had it, I never ever thought it was in my future,” said Caveny. “Because I was doing what I was supposed to do, staying on top of my colonoscopies."

Doctors said doing that saves lives.

"Early colon cancer is very much treatable,” said Dr. Pooja Singhal, a Gastroenterologist at St Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. “Do not wait, even if you develop any symptoms. Go to your doctor and get treated."

The American Cancer Society said the number of people getting diagnosed with colon cancer has doubled since 1995.

It said the proportion of people diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer has increased from 52% in the mid-2000s, to 60% in 2019.

Doctors said if you are Native American, or have a family history of cancer, you should get screened earlier and more often.

"Knowing their risk profile is really important,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, the Chief Patient Officer with the American Cancer Society. “So I suggest all people in their 20s and 30s, talk with their families. What kind of cancer do we have in the family, who was diagnosed at what time? And knowing that makes you understand if you are at average risk or not."

Caveny hopes others will take the time to get a colonoscopy done, and not be afraid of the preparation or the results.

"If I would have waited until I was 50, at the screening age back then, who knows what that high-risk polyp would have turned into," said Caveny. "Please just get screened and take care of your health, because you could catch it early and live a normal life the rest of your life."

The American Cancer Society now recommends people start getting a colonoscopy at age 45.

If you're Native American or have a family history of colon cancer, the recommended age is 40.