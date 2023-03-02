Mayor Of Osage And Her Father-In-Law Killed In House Fire


Wednesday, March 1st 2023, 9:18 pm

By: News On 6


OSAGE, Okla. -

The mayor of the town of Osage and her father-in-law died Wednesday in a house fire.

The Osage Fire Chief said the fire happened at Mayor Connie Reese's home, after her husband had left for work.

It took firefighters about four hours to put out the fire.

The heat shattered the glass at a neighbor's house and melted the blinds.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion during the fire. The fire chief said that was from propane tanks.

The State Fire Marshal and the ATF are investigating the cause and plan to release more details on Thursday.
