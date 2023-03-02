2 Men Arrested After Shots Fired At Tulsa Apartment Complex

By: News On 6

Two men are in custody on Thursday morning after Tulsa Police say one of them allegedly fired gunshots into the air in the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to police, the shots were fired around 2 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police say officers then saw a red pick-up truck speed out of the El Dorado Apartment complex.

Officers say they found five shell casings in the parking lot, along with a gun and alcohol inside the pick-up truck.

According to police, the men could face several charges including, DUI, having a firearm and public intoxication.