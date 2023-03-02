'1839 Cherokee Meat Company' Now Accepting SNAP Benefits

By: News On 6

The Cherokee Nation says its '1839 Cherokee Meat Company' near Tahlequah is now accepting SNAP benefits.

The Cherokee Nation-owned meat processing plant opened in October.

The Nation says anyone, including those who aren't Cherokee Citizens, can shop there.

It also offers a 10% discount for all veterans, Cherokee citizens and Cherokee Nation Employees.

The tribe says the company is part of its efforts to address food insecurity.