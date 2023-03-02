'1839 Cherokee Meat Company' Now Accepting SNAP Benefits

Thursday, March 2nd 2023, 6:48 am
The Cherokee Nation says its '1839 Cherokee Meat Company' near Tahlequah is now accepting SNAP benefits.
The Cherokee Nation-owned meat processing plant opened in October.
The Nation says anyone, including those who aren't Cherokee Citizens, can shop there.
It also offers a 10% discount for all veterans, Cherokee citizens and Cherokee Nation Employees.
The tribe says the company is part of its efforts to address food insecurity.
March 2nd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023