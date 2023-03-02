The Tulsa City Council Approves Resolution Designating Tulsa As A Welcoming City

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa City Council has unanimously approved a resolution that designates Tulsa as a welcoming city.

More than twenty people spoke at the crowded council meeting on Wednesday night. It took more than an hour to get through all the speakers who were both “for” and “against” the resolution.

Related Story: Tulsa City Council Divided On Resolution Addressing Inclusiveness

Resolutions don’t have the force of law like an ordinance, but councilors disagreed on it because of language singling out discrimination against sexual orientation and gender identity.

The version that passed on Wednesday night had some of the gender-related language taken out.