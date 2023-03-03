Tulsa Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Identified

Thursday, March 2nd 2023, 6:13 pm
The woman killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday has been identified by Tulsa Police.
Investigators say 33-year-old Samantha Woodson died at the scene after being pinned between two vehicles near Admiral and Yale. Her 22-year-old boyfriend was taken to the hospital and in serious condition.
Police said video from a nearby camera showed a speeding car westbound on the I-244 service road near Yale, when it veered across the median, hitting the two victims, then hitting a truck that was stopped for the light. Police arrested 40-year-old Latosha Smith after stopping her car near 11th and Sheridan.
The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
