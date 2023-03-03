Jay Leno Talks About Stand-Up And His CW Show Before Performing In Tulsa

-

Comedian and former Late-Night host, Jay Leno, was in Tulsa Thursday night doing stand-up at the River Spirit Casino.

News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers talked to him and even reminded him they had met before, when she appeared on his show as a child.

Ashlyn was 11 at the time and still has a picture of that night so of course, she showed him, and he got a kick out of it.

Jay Leno said no matter where he performs the goal stays the same -- make people laugh.

“You try a joke. If a joke works in Tulsa and Boston and Amarillo and Chicago and Anchorage, it’s probably going to work all over the country. So you know, that’s what’s fun. When you stay in New York or LA you wind up having east coast and west coast centric jokes," said Jay Leno. "The real trick is just to see the humor in stuff. It’s why I travel by myself cause if you have somebody protecting you nothing funny ever happens. If you’re by yourself, it’s sort of funny and you build a joke out of it."

But he especially enjoys cracking jokes in the Midwest.

“I actually used to go with a girl from Oklahoma. That’s long, I’ve been married 43 years before that so it’s a different town than it was 50 years ago. You know it’s a nice town. I come from a small town. I like the kind of feel of it," said Jay. “I like [the Midwest] better cause it’s more normal. People are normal. You know, comedy now has turned into, 'you’ve got to give your political views.' People listen to a joke, 'is that for or against my candidate?' I just like jokes. I just like to come out, have fun, make people laugh.”

He's getting ready to start his third season of hosting the game show, "You bet your life," that airs on the CW. It's a comedy show within a game show, where two strangers play together for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly.

“It’s a fun show. It’s like working a club," said Jay. “You just get odd people.”

He's keeping up this hectic schedule even after recovering from two recent accidents, a fire while working on a car and a motorcycle wreck.

“That's the job. Nobody wants to hear a winey celebrity complain. Right now, I have a busted collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps, but come out and go woe is me, you know regular people have accidents like these every day, so you just sort of plow on and do what you’ve got to do," said Jay.

Jay said he loves Tulsa and loves Channel 6.