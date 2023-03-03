Osage Co. Deputies Investigate Possible Home Invasion, Shooting

By: News On 6

-

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that they say may have started as a home invasion in the Heritage Hills area.

According to deputies, a woman had been staying with her uncle to get away from a "domestic situation."

Deputies say the suspect showed up at the home and allegedly tried to get inside the house. According to authorities, the man inside the home attempted to stop him from entering, but was unable and shot the suspect in the mouth.

Deputies say the man briefly collapsed but then got up and fled from the scene.

Deputies say they were eventually able to find the suspect after his daughter called 911 to seek medical attention for the gunshot wound.

The suspect is now in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies have not yet identified anyone involved.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.