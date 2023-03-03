Police Identify Woman Killed After Being Hit By Car In Sand Springs

By: News On 6

Woman Killed After Being Hit By Car In Sand Springs

-

Breaking News Update:

Sand Springs police have identified the victim killed in an early-morning crash as 31-year-old Lacy Boffer.

---

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Sand Springs on Friday morning.

According to Sand Springs Police, a woman was hit and killed by a driver just before 6 a.m. along Charles Page Boulevard, near 81st West Avenue.

According to police, the driver failed to see the woman in the dark. Police the driver stayed on the scene to wait for authorities and is cooperating with officers.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman killed in the crash.

Police have closed a portion of Charles Page Boulevard from South Lake Drive to 81st West Avenue while they work to clear the scene. Police say they expect the road to be closed until about 9:30 a.m.

