By: News On 6

RSU Holding Events To Remind Students How to Stay Safe While On Spring Break

Students at Rogers State University are only a week away from Spring Break and the university wants to make sure its students enjoy their break safely.

RSU will be holding events every day next week that will inform students about everything from alcohol consumption to self-defense.

RSU has been putting on these awareness events for several years now, both in the fall and spring ahead of each semester break, but these events won't be purely educational. The Office of Student Affairs will also have games and prizes while also teaching about things like protecting your drinks if you're out and about on Spring Break. These events are usually a big hit with the students.

"College kids want free stuff, and so I would say we have probably a quarter if not more of our students that show up. So I would say close to 1,000 students that kind of show up," Maci Wilson, RSU's campus activities team president said.

Monday will be 'Shots for Sobriety' at the Doctor Carolyn Taylor Center.

Tuesday will be the drive thru car check up at the RSU Police Department.

Wednesday will be a self-defense and situational awareness workshop.

Thursday will be a day of beach volleyball on the lawn of the Doctor Carolyn Taylor Center.