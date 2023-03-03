Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Tulsa Identified

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have identified a man who was killed after a break-in turned officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

According to police, 32-year-old Stormy Fuller died after allegedly pointing a firearm at police while fleeing from a home he allegedly broke into.

Tulsa Police say it started after a homeowner spotted a Fuller and a woman breaking into a boarded-up home that was under renovation around 3rd and Delaware, near the University of Tulsa.

Police were called to the scene and after the woman surrendered, Fuller refused to leave the home. Police say Fuller then fired a gunshot at officers before running away down an alleyway.

Police say Fuller then either pointed the gun at them or shot at them again, and that is when police shot and killed him.

The woman who was with Fuller was initially believed to be connected to the break-in, but police say she was questioned and released.

Investigators said there were potentially two officers who fired shots, and they are on administrative leave.