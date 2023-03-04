TPS Pre-K Students Hold Wedding Ceremony To Marry Letters Q And U

-

Some four and five-year-old's held a wedding ceremony Friday as a way to learn the alphabet.

In most words, the letter Q is often followed by the letter U, so that's who got married.

The teachers at Eisenhower International thought this would be a creative way to help kids remember.

Teachers Mary Duncan and Lesley Jennings said they want their students to have hands on learning, and this is the perfect way to do it.

The classes spent a few weeks planning, the students made invitations, and News On 6 anchor Dave Davis officiated the ceremony.

"It is really silly and fun but those are the two best words I can think of, we want everything that we can be to be silly and fun, because that's going to stick with people more," Lesley Jennings said.

After the wedding ceremony, there was dancing, the students had cake, and a reception with their families to celebrate this union.

While they'll move on to different letters in the alphabet soon, they'll always remember you can't have Q without U.

"They are going to have fonder memories of that, than just practicing over and over and over," Jennings said.

The teachers said they plan to celebrate the marriage of Q and U every year.