Muscogee Nation To Host Cultural Activities For Spring Break

By: News On 6

The Muscogee Nation will be hosting cultural activities for spring break in Okmulgee.

For the week of March 13th through the 17th, there will be a different activity each day.

There will be storytelling, flint-knapping demonstrations and mini-mat weaving.

The events will be held in front of the Creek Nation Council house in Downtown Okmulgee.

They will be free and open to the public, but supplies will be limited and available on a first-come first-served basis.

The schedule of activities can be found below:

March 13: 2-4pm: Cornhusk Dolls

March 14: 10am-12pm: Storytelling

March 15: 2-4pm: Clay Making

March 16: 10am-4pm Flintknapping Demonstration

March 17: 10-11am Reading with Royalty

also March 17: 10am-12pm Mini Mat Weaving