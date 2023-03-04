Muscogee Nation To Host Cultural Activities For Spring Break

Friday, March 3rd 2023, 9:31 pm
The Muscogee Nation will be hosting cultural activities for spring break in Okmulgee.
For the week of March 13th through the 17th, there will be a different activity each day.
There will be storytelling, flint-knapping demonstrations and mini-mat weaving.
The events will be held in front of the Creek Nation Council house in Downtown Okmulgee.
They will be free and open to the public, but supplies will be limited and available on a first-come first-served basis.
The schedule of activities can be found below:
March 13: 2-4pm: Cornhusk Dolls
March 14: 10am-12pm: Storytelling
March 15: 2-4pm: Clay Making
March 16: 10am-4pm Flintknapping Demonstration
March 17: 10-11am Reading with Royalty
also March 17: 10am-12pm Mini Mat Weaving
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023