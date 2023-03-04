4 Friends Eat Breakfast While Suspending From A Hot Air Balloon


Saturday, March 4th 2023, 12:48 pm

By: News On 6


A group of friends took breakfast to a whole new level in Brazil.

The group ate breakfast on a picnic table hanging from a hot air balloon a mile in the air.

The idea came from a friendly barbeque when one asked what if they tied a table to a balloon and drank coffee while watching the sunrise.

It took six months to plan and a lot of training.

Once they were done with breakfast they jumped off the table and skydived down.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023

Top Headlines

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023