4 Friends Eat Breakfast While Suspending From A Hot Air Balloon

Saturday, March 4th 2023, 12:48 pm
A group of friends took breakfast to a whole new level in Brazil.
The group ate breakfast on a picnic table hanging from a hot air balloon a mile in the air.
The idea came from a friendly barbeque when one asked what if they tied a table to a balloon and drank coffee while watching the sunrise.
It took six months to plan and a lot of training.
Once they were done with breakfast they jumped off the table and skydived down.
