4 Friends Eat Breakfast While Suspending From A Hot Air Balloon

By: News On 6

A group of friends took breakfast to a whole new level in Brazil.

The group ate breakfast on a picnic table hanging from a hot air balloon a mile in the air.

The idea came from a friendly barbeque when one asked what if they tied a table to a balloon and drank coffee while watching the sunrise.

It took six months to plan and a lot of training.

Once they were done with breakfast they jumped off the table and skydived down.



