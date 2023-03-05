Doctors Urge Safety With Cannabis Edibles Around Children

By: News On 6

-

Oklahoma doctors say more and more kids are getting ahold of cannabis edibles and some are ending up in the ICU.

Local pediatricians anticipate an even bigger increase, should voters pass State Question 820 on Tuesday, legalizing recreational marijuana.

Doctor Theresa Horton says to keep marijuana stored away from kids, away from food and to avoid eating edibles in front of them. She also recommends putting edibles in a package that's not attractive.