Doctors Urge Safety With Cannabis Edibles Around Children


Saturday, March 4th 2023, 9:25 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Oklahoma doctors say more and more kids are getting ahold of cannabis edibles and some are ending up in the ICU.

Local pediatricians anticipate an even bigger increase, should voters pass State Question 820 on Tuesday, legalizing recreational marijuana.

Doctor Theresa Horton says to keep marijuana stored away from kids, away from food and to avoid eating edibles in front of them. She also recommends putting edibles in a package that's not attractive.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 4th, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023