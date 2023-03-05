First Responders Host Recruitment Fair In Tulsa

By: News On 6

Tulsa first responders held a recruitment fair on Saturday for all those interested with the first steps to join the team.

Representatives from Tulsa Police, sheriff's office, fire department and EMSA were all in attendance.

"Just showing our faces to the community, let them know who we are, doing a little recruitment, how to get people involved, and the services that we provide," said Anthony Payne, TFD recruitment officer.

Not only were potential applicants invited, there were plenty of fun crafts for kids too.