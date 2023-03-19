The Pride Of Bixby Named Grand Champions Of 2023 Limerick Band Parade And Competition

The Pride Of Bixby participated in the 2023 National St. Patrick's Festival Parade in Dublin, Ireland this past week.

By: News On 6

The Pride Of Bixby was announced the International Band Champions at the International Band Parade & Competition on Sunday in Limerick, Ireland,.

Over 200 members made the trip for the once-in-a-lifetime experience to compete in the 2023 National St. Patrick's Festival Parade in Dublin, Ireland, this past week.

The Pride has been enjoying a week of exploring and learning about the history and culture of Ireland.

The 51st edition of the International Band Championship included marching bands from across Ireland, Europe, and America.

To watch the bands performance in the parade, click the link down below.