Man Found Shot To Death Near 71st & Lewis, Police Investigating

A man's body was found with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon behind a building in Tulsa, police say.

By: News On 6

-

A man's body was found with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon behind a building in Tulsa, police say.

Tulsa Police said officers were called around 1:20 p.m. to investigate a body behind a building near S. Lewis Ave. and E. 69th St.

Officers say they found a man who was dead and had gunshot wounds at the back of the building.

TPD said homicide investigators are working to identify the man and determine when he was shot.

Police ask anyone with any information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers and 918-596-COPS.