Man Found Shot To Death Near 71st & Lewis, Police Investigating

A man's body was found with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon behind a building in Tulsa, police say.

Sunday, March 19th 2023, 9:47 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man's body was found with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon behind a building in Tulsa, police say.

Tulsa Police said officers were called around 1:20 p.m. to investigate a body behind a building near S. Lewis Ave. and E. 69th St.

Officers say they found a man who was dead and had gunshot wounds at the back of the building.

TPD said homicide investigators are working to identify the man and determine when he was shot.

Police ask anyone with any information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers and 918-596-COPS.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 19th, 2023

December 26th, 2023

December 19th, 2023

December 18th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 31st, 2023

December 31st, 2023

December 31st, 2023

December 31st, 2023