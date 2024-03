Woodland Hills Mall is hosting photos and visits with the Easter Bunny until April 8th and reservations are strongly encouraged.

By: News On 6

Easter Bunny Ready For Pictures At Woodland Hills Mall

Easter is a few weeks away and the Easter Bunny is making his rounds.

Woodland Hills Mall is hosting photos and visits with the Easter Bunny.

Many people visited the Easter Bunny on Sunday.

The bunny will be here until April 8th and reservations are strongly encouraged.

