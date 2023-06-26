AAA Warns Drivers Of Summer Heat, Urges Caution Before Hitting the Road

By: News On 6

Temperatures are climbing near triple digits this week and AAA says drivers need to take the weather into account before they hit the road.

AAA says Oklahoma ranks second highest in the country for children dying from heat stroke after being left in vehicles.

Experts say parents and guardians should always look before they lock their doors, and say if you see someone trapped in a car, call 911.

"It doesn't happen to negligible parents, it happens to well-meaning people they just run in somewhere they forget their child is in there," Rylie Mansuetti from AAA Oklahoma.

AAA says it is also a good idea to check car batteries since the heat can wear them out quickly, and always have water and jumper cables in their car, in case it dies.