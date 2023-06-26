By: News On 6

USDA Under Secretary Of Agriculture For Food, Nutrition & Consumer Services To Visit Tulsa

The Deputy Under Secretary for the USDA's Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services will make a stop in Tulsa on Monday.

During her visit, Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean will address food insecurity.

Dean plans to meet with the group 'Hunger Free Oklahoma' to discuss how to end hunger at the state level. She will also visit Ellen Ochoa Elementary during its Summer Cafe breakfast hours.

Dean plans to take what she learns here back to Washington, D.C.