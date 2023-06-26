Tree Limb Drop-Off Period Extended In Owasso After Devastating Weekend Storm


Monday, June 26th 2023, 8:10 am

By: News On 6


OWASSO, Okla. -

Owasso residents will have an extra week to drop off any tree limbs that may have fallen during the devastating storm last weekend.

The site, located at East 5th Avenue and South Main near the recycling center, will stay open through Saturday, July 1st.

Curbside service for debris runs through Friday, July 7th, but bundles can not be longer than four feet.

Crews will come to pick up the limbs on regularly scheduled trash days.


