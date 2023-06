By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) is resuming its summer programming on Monday.

TPS said most of its sites are open again after the June 17 storm including the Summer Cafe, academic boot camps, and other programming. TPS says district offices will also be open, but diploma pickup is still delayed. District officials also reminded parents that service sites may change and to check for updates.

Full List of Summer Cafe Locations