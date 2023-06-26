Tulsa Dollar General Suffers Break-In For 3rd Time In Past Month, Police Investigating


Monday, June 26th 2023, 9:52 am

By: News On 6


Tulsa Police say someone broke into a local Dollar General for the third time in the last month.

Police say the Dollar General near Virgin and Harvard has been broken into twice in the past month, so officers went by to check on it overnight.

The power to that location is back on, so it's not clear why the alarm didn't go off.

Police say they'll have to wait until workers get there to determine what was stolen.
