New Marco's Pizza Location Announced For Tulsa Opens In July


Monday, June 26th 2023, 11:59 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A popular pizza restaurant is opening a new location in Tulsa next month.

Marco's Pizza will open at the corner of 8013 S. Sheridan Road at E. 81st St. on July 10.

“We are thrilled to bring a new location to the city of Tulsa, said Ray Whitmore, Regional Director of Operations. “Residents here already know and love us and we are so excited to grant them more opportunities to enjoy our authentically crafted Italian cuisine with their friends and families.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2023

May 19th, 2023

April 10th, 2023

February 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023