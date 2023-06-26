New Marco's Pizza Location Announced For Tulsa Opens In July

By: News On 6

A popular pizza restaurant is opening a new location in Tulsa next month.

Marco's Pizza will open at the corner of 8013 S. Sheridan Road at E. 81st St. on July 10.

“We are thrilled to bring a new location to the city of Tulsa, said Ray Whitmore, Regional Director of Operations. “Residents here already know and love us and we are so excited to grant them more opportunities to enjoy our authentically crafted Italian cuisine with their friends and families.”

