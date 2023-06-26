Owasso To Host Town Hall Meetings On Sales Tax Vote

Monday, June 26th 2023, 4:00 pm
The city of Owasso is hosting a pair of town halls to answer questions about an upcoming sales tax vote.
The little more than half a cent sales tax is used to fund community improvement projects, emergency services, and more but is set to expire this year. The first meeting starts at 6:30 Monday night at Discovery Church near 116th Street North and Garnett. There's also a meeting this Thursday at First Church near 106th Street North and Garnett.
The election is on August 8.
June 26th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023