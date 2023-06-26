Owasso To Host Town Hall Meetings On Sales Tax Vote

By: News On 6

-

The city of Owasso is hosting a pair of town halls to answer questions about an upcoming sales tax vote.

The little more than half a cent sales tax is used to fund community improvement projects, emergency services, and more but is set to expire this year. The first meeting starts at 6:30 Monday night at Discovery Church near 116th Street North and Garnett. There's also a meeting this Thursday at First Church near 106th Street North and Garnett.

The election is on August 8.







