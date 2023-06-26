Idaho Prosecutors To Pursue Death Penalty For Bryan Kohberger

By: CBS News

Prosecutors have decided to pursue the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Kohberger, 28, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. He's accused of killing Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

"The State gives this notice based on the fact that it has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the triers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of a capital sentence," prosecutors wrote in a Monday court filing. "Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty."

Kohberger was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30. He was extradited to Idaho, where he was formally charged on Jan. 5.

A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf at his May 22 arraignment after Kohberger did not respond in court when the judge asked him how he pleaded.

At the time of the killings, Kohberger was a Ph.D. criminology student and teaching assistant at Washington State University's Pullman campus, which is only about a 15-minute drive from the home in Moscow, Idaho, where the four students were killed.