Case Community Park In Sands Springs Remains Closed Following Wind Storm

The clean-up continues in Sand Springs after storms damaged Case Community Park.

The park remains closed as city crews are working to get some areas re-opened for the annual 4th of July celebration. Barricades are positioned in front of the entrances to keep people out. The city expects some portions of the park to be closed indefinitely.

“There are some spots that are just so deeply affected that we have to have professionals come in and take care of it,” said Chloe Haroldson, City of Sand Springs.

The BMX trail and soccer fields took a lot of damage, including knocked down fences and tracks covered in debris. Crews are working in the front half of the park to get weekend events underway as scheduled.

“We’re going to have to get clever with parking and where to put people and where to put things,” said Haroldson. “We want the event to go on as a way to also help the community after being hit so hard by this storm.”

The splash pads will also require repairs before they can run again. For the rest of the week, the city is asking for patience and for everyone to respect the barricades and closure signs.