Federal Jury Finds Kansas Couple Guilty Of Abusing Foster Daughter For Years

By: News On 6

A Salina couple faces life in prison for abusing their foster daughter for years.

On Friday, a federal jury found Amanda and Joel Smith guilty of Child Abuse and Child Neglect.

Prosecutors showed the two had beaten, withheld food, and made the victim wear a diaper for years. They also handcuffed her to a portable crib.

The nine-year-old victim escaped to a neighbor's home in April 2019.

When she was found, she only weighed 41 pounds and was wearing a toddler size four t-shirt.

She was hospitalized for a week after her rescue to treat malnutrition and infections from her injuries.

The Smiths had been allowed to remain free until sentencing. However, after the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a request for the judge to reconsider, they are now in custody.