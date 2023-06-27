Federal Jury Finds Kansas Couple Guilty Of Abusing Foster Daughter For Years


Monday, June 26th 2023, 9:10 pm

By: News On 6


SALINA, Kansas -

A Salina couple faces life in prison for abusing their foster daughter for years.

On Friday, a federal jury found Amanda and Joel Smith guilty of Child Abuse and Child Neglect.

Prosecutors showed the two had beaten, withheld food, and made the victim wear a diaper for years. They also handcuffed her to a portable crib.

The nine-year-old victim escaped to a neighbor's home in April 2019.

When she was found, she only weighed 41 pounds and was wearing a toddler size four t-shirt.

She was hospitalized for a week after her rescue to treat malnutrition and infections from her injuries.

The Smiths had been allowed to remain free until sentencing. However, after the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a request for the judge to reconsider, they are now in custody.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2023

June 26th, 2023

June 12th, 2023

June 2nd, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023