Tulsa Dispensary Burglarized, Thousands Of Dollars' Worth Of Products Stolen

A Tulsa dispensary is asking for help after thieves broke in and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of marijuana and cash and damaged their building.

The two owners said they are just recovering from one break-in and now, this time, they got hit even harder.

Plus, the thieves stole a gun out of the safe.

Two of the burglars were caught walking right past surveillance camera outside of Medijuana near 31st and Mingo.

Sandi Hardy, one of the owners, said she got an alert on her phone early Sunday morning.

She said it was her worst nightmare happening for the second time.

"Been struggling, trying to get out of that, and then, now it's this,” said Hardy. “And it's like finally starting to see a head out of one hole, and then somebody else slams us back down."

The first time they were burglarized, thieves stole paraphernalia. But this time, they took a lot of marijuana and cash, plus a revolver.

Hardy said it hurts even more that these thieves targeted an Oklahoma-owned business.

"It's heartbreaking,” said Hardy. “We're barely getting by as is on this, because there's a dispensary on every corner. We just try to help the patients that we got. We don't overcharge."

They said on the bright side, several of their customers have started donating to make sure the shop stays open.

"We care about our people,” said Hardy. “And it seems like they care about us, so we're going to survive this; one way or another."

Her message to the thieves, is they aren’t going to kill her spirit.

"I'm sorry that your life is going in a way that you feel that this was a better choice in how to get money, but you really hurt us,” said Hardy. “So I hope you're happy with what you've done."

Hardy said they are raising money right now to keep the store open and hope to be able to buy enough product to put back on the shelves soon.

The owners will be fundraising through t-shirt sales, a garage sale, and auctioning off decorations in the store.

They said the best way to stay informed about what you can do to help is to visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/medijuana.pharm.58