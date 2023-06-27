Argument Leads To Stabbing In Tulsa

By: Gabe Castillo

-

A man is in custody on Tuesday after an early morning stabbing, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say officers were first called to the scene after a man went into a QuikTrip, near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive, with a stab wound. Once police arrived on the scene, the victim provided officers with a description of the suspect before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say they later found the suspect and after questioning, officers determined that the stabbing happened after an argument broke out between the two individuals, just before 2 a.m.

Police arrested the suspect and have not yet released the names of anyone involved.





This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.