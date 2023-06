By: News On 6

Trial Underway For Former State Lawmaker Charged With Manslaughter

The trial for a former State Lawmaker charged with manslaughter is now underway.

Dan Kirby is accused of driving drunk and crashing his motorcycle last July, killing his passenger Sheryl Bischel.

Kirby's defense is that Bischel was also drunk and chose not to wear her helmet, which contributed to her death.