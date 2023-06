By: News On 6

Tulsa Transit To Offer Free Rides During The Summer To Help Reduce Air Emissions

Starting on Saturday, Tulsa Transit will be offering free rides for the next two months.

Tulsa's Air Quality's Ozone Alert program is partnering with Tulsa Transit to make the free rides happen.

Leaders hope the initiative will reduce air emissions and encourage more people to use the bus service during Ozone Alert Days.

The free rides will run July 1st through August 31st.