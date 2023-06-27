Lightning Sparks Tank Battery Fire In Glenpool; No Injuries Reported

By: News On 6

Several fire departments responded to a tank battery fire Tuesday morning in Glenpool that they believe was started by a lightning strike.

The Mounds Fire Department told News On 6 at the scene of the fire near West 181st Street and South 33rd West Avenue that they assume lightning caused the flames.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen and News On 6 Stormtracker Brandon Welles was one of the first on the scene. Skip to the 21-minute mark for the video.

Glenpool and Kiefer fire departments also responded to the scene, as well as the Creek County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the fire is now contained and they're now waiting for Beggs Fire to provide a foam truck.

This is a developing story.

