Plane Crashes Near Tahlequah; Pilot Transported To Hospital


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 3:07 pm

By: News On 6


TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash or hard emergency landing near Tahlequah.

Investigators with Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the crash happened in a field south of Mud Valley Road just before 10:30 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the plane left from the Rush Springs area but say it is unclear what led to the crash.

Troopers say one person was transported after the incident but did not have details on the extent of their injuries.

This a developing story, refresh for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 27th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023