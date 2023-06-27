Plane Crashes Near Tahlequah; Pilot Transported To Hospital

By: News On 6

Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash or hard emergency landing near Tahlequah.

Investigators with Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the crash happened in a field south of Mud Valley Road just before 10:30 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the plane left from the Rush Springs area but say it is unclear what led to the crash.

Troopers say one person was transported after the incident but did not have details on the extent of their injuries.

This a developing story, refresh for updates.