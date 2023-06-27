Oklahoma Game Warden Credited For Saving 1-Year-Old Who Fell Into Lake

Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 5:14 pm
An Oklahoma game warden's fast response is credited for saving a one year old girl who was fishing with her family over Father's Day weekend.
Game wardens posted a video on social media, saying they went to check for fishing licenses at Lake Carl Blackwell near Stillwater when the girl fell into the water.
The warden jumped into the water, along with the girl's father, and brought her safely back to shore.
