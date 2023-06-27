Muskogee Man Convicted Of Multiple DUIs Accused Of Hit And Run Involving Child

-

A Muskogee man who is currently on probation for DUI has been arrested again, this time, accused of hitting a young child and leaving the scene.

The little boy’s family said he is back in the hospital because of his injuries.

The Hurd family said the six-year-old, whose name they did not want to share, was riding his bike at an intersection by his house with his brother and a friend, when he was hit.

Video captured from a neighbor's surveillance camera shows the driver hitting the boy, sending him and his bike flying and the driver never stops.

It happened at the intersection of Houston and North F Streets.

"We stayed out til 4 am the past three days looking for this car,” Reina Hurd, the victim’s sister, said.

Hurd shared pictures of her brother's injuries: road rash, scrapes and bruises.

"He has a really bad headache today so he's gonna go back to the hospital,” Hurd said.

Muskogee Police said they were sent to Blake Mills home late last night, when he admitted he was the driver.

“If something unfortunate like that happens, just stop. They're called an accident for a reason,” Officer Lynn Hamlin said.

Court records show Mills has a long history of drinking and driving. Documents show he was just arrested for DUI three months ago and that case is pending. Back in 2006, Mills was convicted of his first DUI.

Then in 2012, court records show he was convicted of a DUI again, and served 18 months of his five year sentence. In 2019, court records show, he was convicted of DUI again, was given a 10 year suspended sentence but broke the rules, and was sent to prison for five years, but served less than two.

Mills is not accused of drinking and driving during the hit and run on Sunday.

Reina said her brother will start first grade in the fall and the family is grateful for the neighbor's camera footage, which she believes made a big difference in getting Mills' arrested.

"It's just the fact that the person left the scene. I could not hit a child, hit anybody at that, and leave the scene,” Hurd said.